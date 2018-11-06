Christmas at the Western Mall to Return Later This Month

I still can't believe Thanksgiving Day is just two weeks from this Thursday! I don't know about you, but, it sure seems like his year has been cruising by at warp speed?

Hopefully, our winter goes by just as fast. Sorry, if you're a big snow and cold weather fan, not this guy, the cold winter months here in South Dakota irritate me about as much as watching cousin Eddie empty his septic tank into the neighborhood storm sewer.

One of the things that helps to make the winter months a little more bearable for me is all the beautiful light displays throughout the Christmas season here in the Sioux Empire. One of the biggies, Christmas at the Western Mall, is about to make a return to Sioux Falls on Thursday, (November 22).

KSFY TV is reporting that the Western Mall will plug-in in the popular light show starting Thanksgiving Day through New Year's Day from 5:30 PM to 9:30 PM each day in the center court.

The very impressive Christmas light show, set to holiday music, is a benefit for Make-A-Wish of South Dakota, the organization known for helping to make wishes come true for kids with critical illnesses.

According to KSFY , last year, Christmas at the Western Mall raised nearly $22,000. This year organizers hope to surpass that total.

When viewing this year's light show, organizers want to remind you to please follow "Movie Theater" rules, by being courteous to others, silencing your cell phones and speaking quietly so as not to disrupt those around you.

Source: KSFY TV