Christmas at the Western Mall Has Video Equipment Stolen

It really takes a special kind of jack-bag to steal from a charity. I guess we can call this case, the two Grinches who stole the Christmas at the Western Mall.

If you went to check out the Christmas at the Western Mall light display over the weekend, it had a different look to it, mainly, because two individuals stole some of the equipment necessary to run the video portion of the display.

KSFY TV is reporting the theft occurred on Sunday, (December 23). Fortunately, the folks with Make-A-Wish and the Western Mall had the display up and running again fairly quickly, with just a minimal amount of downtime.

Officials with Christmas at the Western Mall posted something on social media, and in a short time got all the information they needed to hopefully help authorities track down the suspects responsible.

According to KSFY , a police report has been filed along with surveillance video.

Christmas at the Western Mall is sponsored each year by Make-A-Wish South Dakota.

This year, they've set a goal of raising $25,000 for Make-A-Wish, an organization responsible for granting the wishes of children diagnosed with a critical illness.

The holiday light display is still open through New Year's Day in the center court of the Western Mall.

Source: KSFY TV