Christmas at the Cathedral Returns This December

Let the season inspire you with the joyous sounds of the 22nd annual Christmas at the Cathedral “Unto Us.”

Christmas at the Cathedral is our nationally acclaimed Christmas celebration that will be performed at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Sioux Falls. Six performances Thursday through Sunday, December 13-16.

Thursday, December 13 7:30 PM

Friday, December 14 7:30 PM

Saturday, December 15 1:00 PM and 7:30 PM

Sunday, December 16 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM

This special Christmas performance will feature the return of familiar voices of Broadway Tenor Mike Eldred and Christian Recording Artist Shelley Jennings. Dan Goeller will conduct the Christmas at the Cathedral orchestra and choir.

In addition to bringing the community together to celebrate this special time of year, all proceeds from Christmas at the Cathedral helps to support endowments for the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House and the Cathedral of St. Joseph; two “beacons of hope” in our community.