Christmas at the Cathedral Celebrates It’s 21st Year

It's become the area's most favorite holiday show over the last two decades, Christmas at the Cathedral .

The 21st Annual Christmas at the Cathedral "Here With Us" will be presented December 14-17 in Sioux Falls at the Cathedral of Saint Joseph.

Christmas at the Cathedral will feature internationally renowned Tenor, Scott Piper, the voice of Disney Parks Worldwide, Laura Cooksey, and Dan Goeller conducting the Christmas at the Cathedral orchestra and choir.

Tickets are available now.

Six performances to choose from December 14th-17th:

Thursday, December 14th - 7:30 PM

Friday, December 15th - 7:30 PM

Saturday, December 16th - 1:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Sunday, December 17th - 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Proceeds will benefit the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House and Cathedral of Saint Joseph ongoing care and maintenance endowments.

See Also: