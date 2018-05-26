MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Christian Ramirez and Miguel Ibarra scored and Minnesota United beat the Montreal Impact 2-0 on Saturday night for their second shutout of the season.

Ibson Barreto da Silva stole an errant pass in the attacking half, took a couple of dribbles and fed Ramirez at the top of the box, where he trapped it, turned and rolled it — off the arm of sliding goalkeeper Evan Bush — into the net in the 52nd minute to open the scoring.

Miguel Ibarra doubled the advantage in the 58th. Alexi Gomez's entry from the left flank was deflected by defender Rod Fanni to the top of the box where Ibarra beat Montreal's Daniel Lovitz to a loose ball, turned and lofted a left-footer into the top-left corner of the net.

The Impact (3-10-0) have lost four in a row — all shutouts — and eight of their last nine while being outscored 24-9 over that span.

Minnesota (5-7-1) snapped a three-game winless streak as Bobby Shuttleworth had three saves for his second clean sheet this season.

Minnesota won the only other meeting between the two franchises 3-2 on Sept. 16, 2017.

