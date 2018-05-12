MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chris Wondolowski came on in the 55th minute and collected a goal and an assist to help that San Jose Earthquakes beat Minnesota United 3-1 on Saturday.

It was Wondolowski's 132nd goal for the Earthquakes, most in MLS history for a single franchise.

San Jose (2-5-2), which has conceded a goal in 14 consecutive matches, snapped a seven-game winless streak.

Danny Hoesen gave the Earthquakes a 2-1 lead in the 69th minute. Wondolowski, just inside the goal line, wrapped a cross around defender Francisco Calvo to Hoesen, who one-timed a volley from point-blank range.

Minnesota's Magnus Eriksson converted from the spot after he drew a foul in the area by Jerome Thiesson in the opening seconds.

Christian Ramirez stole a sloppy pass from San Jose's Shea Salinas and sent a shot over the outstretched arm of a leaping Andrew Tarbell to make it 1-1 in the 26th minute.

Wondolowski scored on a penalty kick in the 78th after Calvo was called for a hand ball in the area while sliding to block a shot by Hoesen.

Minnesota (4-7-0) lost at home for just the second time since August 5, 2017.

