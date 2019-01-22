Choir of Man to Take the Stage at the Washington Pavilion

The Choir of Man will take the stage at the Washington Pavilion on February 1 at 7:30 PM as part of their inaugural North American tour. This worldwide smash and runaway hit of numerous music festivals will have stateside audiences on their feet.

Known across the globe as The Choir of Man offers up 90 minutes of indisputable joy. It’s a pint-filled good time set in a real working pub that combines hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance, and live percussion with foot-stomping choreography. The multi-talented cast of nine handsome blokes sings everything – pub tunes, folk, Broadway, classic rock – all to roof-raising heights.

The show celebrates music that has wide appeal including songs by Adele, Queen, Paul Simon, Katy Perry, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more. The cast features world-class tap dancers, acrobats, singers, instrumentalists and poets, ensuring that there is something for everyone in this joyous and uplifting show for all ages.

Tickets for The Choir of Man are available at the Washington Pavilion Box Office, online at washingtonpavilion.org or by calling (605) 367-6000.