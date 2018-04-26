Chislic Feed! Yes Please Friday Night Details

There are all sorts of chislic debates and arguments about what is or isn't chislic, and is it actually as amazing as most people rave about.

This is not one of those stories, what people classify as chislic or if they like it or not means nothing to me. I don't care if people think ranch wrecks the chislic experience. I drown my chislic in a sea of ranch and I will travel in the name of chislic.

I have driven to places strictly out of promises of cubed goodness stuck to toothpicks.

I called the Tea Volunteer Fire Department because when I heard they were throwing down on their 9th annual chislic feed I had to get the details.

I talked with 1st Assistant Chief Steve Oberle about this fundraiser that is calling all chislic loving taste buds to Tea on Friday.

The 9th Annual Chislic Feed is on Friday from 4:00 pm till 8:00 pm at The Tea Event Hall.

Adults can get in on the chislic feed for only $10 and children under 8 years old only $5.

The fun and fundraising doesn't end with the chislic, there us more entertainment at the Prairie View Event Hall.

There are a limited number of tickets available for Dueling Pianos at the Prairie View Event Hall following the chislic feed.

If you would like tickets to Dueling Pianos call Steve at 605-728-5523.

All proceeds from these event will go towards equipment needed by the fire department do their job caring for the community they love.

I fully support any firefighters who fire up the chislic!

