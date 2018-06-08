Chinese Tourists, New South Dakota Residents Bolster Tourism

South Dakota tourism continues to welcome in new cultures discovering our state, including a wave of Chinese visitors choosing our state as their ultimate tourist destination. We were just named as the most promising destination by the China Travel Service Association, according to South Dakota Department of Tourism secretary Jim Hagen.

"In this state we do have the national parks, and the memorials like Crazy Horse Memorial or Mount Rushmore National Memorial, the Native America culture and the Old West culture that is really appealing to the Chinese visitor," says Hagen.

In addition to tourists, new families relocating here are discovering their new home with day trips to various attractions and sites. In a 2017 United Van Lines Movers Study, South Dakota ranked fifth among the top 10 states for inbound migration, with newcomers citing employment as the biggest to reason to move to South Dakota.

"I've always believed that tourism is the front door to economic development in any state," says Hagen. "You know, we have a lot of jobs that are available even though our winters can be a little tough at times, we're a great place for people to retire."

Last year, the state saw nearly 14 million visitors who spent nearly $4 billion.

See Also: