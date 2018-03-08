Chili’s One Day Margarita Deal

Move over Applebee's there is another player in town-but just for one day. Every month Applebee's have been serving up some delicious discounted cocktails and now Chili's is doing the same to celebrate their 43rd birthday!

On March 13, 2018 you can get a $3.13 margaritas! The promotion is called, "The Presidente Margarita." According to Delish, its made with Sauza Conmemorativo Tequila, Patrón Citrónge Premium Orange Liqueur, and Presidente Brandy, plus the sweet and sour mix used in all of Chili's margarita recipes. The top-shelf margarita typically costs $7.80.

But its for one day only and on top of that, it falls on a Tuesday, TACO TUESDAY! What better way to celebrate than with a discounted margarita and tacos. This deal is available throughout the day so get your crew together and head on over to Chili's at 3720 W 41st St. The popular restaurant plans to make March 13 an annual celebration.

