None other than beloved, childhood education icon, Fred Rogers, once said that "play is the real work of childhood." He was addressing the extraordinary value of children's museums. Thankfully, here in South Dakota, we've had the good fortune to have an outstanding Children's Museum for eight years!

The Museum is located at 521 4th Street in downtown Brookings, just 50 minutes north of Sioux Falls if you're taking I-29. The museum's mission is and always has been, to "promote learning for children of all ages and abilities through interactive, informal, hands-on exhibits and programming".

On Sunday, September 9, you, and your children ( big, little, and every age in-between ) are invited to celebrate the Children's Museum of South Dakota 's 8th birthday with a Free Day of Play from Noon to 5 PM. No registration is needed and it is absolutely free!

You'll experience the prairie, what it's like to build a house in different places in the world, check out the Creativity Lab, the Art Studio, splash about in the water play area, experience the latest traveling exhibit and much, much more!

This Free Day of Play gives you the opportunity to spend time together as a family participating in activities you might not normally have access to. It is almost guaranteed that your kids will learn something new, and so will you!

For more information, call (605) 692-6700, see Children's Museum of South Dakota online and on Facebook .

