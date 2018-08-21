Children’s Inn Raises $56,000 to Help Drive out Domestic Violence

People all over the Sioux Empire rallied around a very important cause in a big way during the month of July.

News came out Monday, (August 20) that our friends over at Sioux Falls Children's Inn were able to raise a large sum of money thanks to your generous donations to their Drive Out Domestic Violence campaign last month.

During the month of July, Sioux Falls Children's Inn partnered with Vern Eide Motorcars, KSFY, and all of us here at Results Radio for a media campaign that helped to create awareness for the domestic violence problem that faces our society.

The media campaign also encouraged community members to help spread the very important word via social media.

The word was definitely heard, as people all over the area opened their hearts and wallets throughout the month for domestic abuse victims. The message resulted in a total of $56,000 being collected through in-kind donations to the Drive Out Domestic Violence campaign.

The Sioux Falls Children's Inn helps to provide free services for women, children and men who are victims of violence.

If you made a donation to help drive out domestic violence in July, thank you, on behalf of Children's Inn, Vern Eide, KSFY and your friends here at Results Radio-Townsquare Media.

See Also: