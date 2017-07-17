Children’s Book Walk Hot Fun in the Summertime!

Summertime and kids go together like, well, summertime and kids! However, keeping kids active and having fun can be a challenge after a couple of weeks. But not if you keep track of all the activities the Siouxland Libraries offer throughout the summer and the year!

One of those terrific activities is happening Wednesday (July 19) from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM beginning at Falls Park and ending at the Downtown River Greenway Amphitheater. The 6th Annual Children's Book Walk featuring local favorite Phil Baker, invites kids and their families to take a fun walk and read from two great children's books along the way.

The book pages from The Little Engine That Could and Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! will be set up on the path everyone will be walking. There will be popcorn for munching and a make-and-take activity for everyone to do. Children's entertainer Phil Baker will perform at 10:00 AM at the amphitheater.

The bookmobile will be set up by the east parking area of Falls Park, so you can browse even more books when you arrive for the event. Large groups are welcome, but do need to register by calling the Downtown Library at 605-367-8700. For more information about programs and services for children and families checkout Siouxland Libraries Kids page.

