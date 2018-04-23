Children’s Bikes Stolen Then Victims Beaten in Sioux Falls

What started off as a game, turned somewhat serious as two youngsters got their bikes stolen and a beating.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said it happened on Sunday between 4:00 PM and 4:30 PM at Bryant Park along 34th Street North.

“A 12-year old and a 13-year old were playing at the park. There were some other teens that were there, maybe six or seven others playing a game similar to hide and seek. While one of them was hiding and another one was counting with his eyes closed, somebody stole their bicycles.”

Once it was realized the bicycles were gone, Clemens then told how the victims eventually encountered another situation.

“These two started walking around, trying to find their bicycles and there were three kids that came up to them, hit them several times and took some cash from them one of the kids' pockets.

The victims did not appear to be seriously injured. However they were able to give the first names of the suspects who assaulted them.

Police have not yet located the suspects in the case.

