Chicks With Hits Coming To Sioux City

36 Top 10 singles. Over 10 million records sold. More Garmmy, ACM, CMA and CCMA awards than you can count.

And one night of incredible music in one place.

Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss will be making a stop on their 'Chicks With Hits' tour in Anthem at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Sioux City September 27, 2019.

That's right. This is your opportunity to see three of the biggest female artists in country music on stage together performing an intimate night of acoustic music.

Tickets for this great show go on sale Friday January 18 at 10:100 A.M. and can be purchased here .