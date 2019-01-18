Chicken Nuggets Being Recalled Because of Possible Wood Shavings

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is recalling nearly 70-thousand pounds of Perdue Foods Chicken Nuggets because they may contain wood shavings. There have already been at least three complaints of wood being found inside the product.

The nuggets being recalled are the ready-to-eat type and were produced on October 25th of last year. They come in 22-ounce plastic bags marked 'Perdue SimplySmart Organics Breaded Chicken Nuggets Gluten Free.' The best-buy-date listed on the packaging is October 25th, 2019.

If you find you have any of the chicken nuggets in your freezer and haven't opened them yet, you should return the nuggets to the store where you purchased them. If you've already opened the package, just throw them out. For more information, you can also go to the Perdue Foods website.

Source: Associated Press