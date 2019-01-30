Chicken Nugget Recall. Check Your Freezer.

Check your freezer for any Tyson White Meat Panko Chicken Nuggets . Tyson Foods is recalling approximately 36,420 pounds of chicken nugget products that may be contaminated rubber pieces.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that the Panko Chicken Nugget items were produced on Nov. 26, 2018. They are described as 5-lb. plastic packages of “Tyson White Meat Panko Chicken Nuggets” with a “BEST IF USED BY” date of “NOV 26 2019”.

These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide. The problem was discovered when the establishment received consumer complaints of extraneous material in purchased Panko Chicken Nugget products.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

If you have questions about the recall can contact Tyson Consumer Relations at 1-888-747-7611.