‘Chicken Dance’ Tops List of Most Banned Wedding Songs

Agreeing on a playlist for your wedding dance is kind of a big deal. And it appears there’s a good deal of songs that couples just don’t want to be played - at all - on their big day under any circumstances. The good folks at fivethirtyeight.com took a survey of a couple a dozen DJs spanning over 200 weddings and have a compiled a list of the list of songs that are the most banned at wedding dances- and there are more than a few surprises.

For example 'Sweet Caroline' by Neil Diamond, 'Don’t Stop Believing' by Journey, and apparently, we will not "bang, bang on the door, baby" because Love Shack by the B-52s squeaked in at number 11. And that goes for you too, Mony Mony and Cotton-Eyed Joe.

Here's the top 10:

1. Chicken dance

2. Cha-cha slide

3. Macarena

4. Cupid shuffle

5. YMCA

6. Electric Boogie

7. Hokey pokey

8. Wobble

9. Happy

10. Shout

OK, seriously, most of those songs were played at our wedding! And Celebration, Sweet Home Alabama, Footloose, and Brown-Eyed Girl were mandatory on our big day. Does that make us weird?

Check out the entire list here.

See Also:

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *