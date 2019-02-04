Chicago’s O’Hare Reclaims Title of Busiest Airport

If you flew into or out of Sioux Falls last year, with a connection at Chicago's O'Hare, you helped make the facility, once again, the busiest airport in the country.

O'Hare has reclaimed the title of the busiest airport in the United States, taking it away from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, which came in second this past year.

The most recent statistics show that O'Hare had more than 900-thousand arrivals and departures in 2018, with a record 105-million passengers flying through the airport.

And it's not just passengers using O'Hare. Two metric tons of cargo also passed through the facility last year.

According to the City of Chicago, the rise in air traffic is due mainly to 50 new routes being added to the schedule, including several international destinations.

Source: Associated Press