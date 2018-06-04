This is as nice of a gesture as an NFL team can provide. The Chicago Bears have announced that they have signed injured tight end Zach Miller to a new one-year contract.

Miller was injured in a game last season against the New Orleans Saints. He dislocated his left kneecap, which also damaged his arteries, and there was even a fear that they would have to amputate his leg (and no, I'm not going to post the video). Miller was held in the hospital for three weeks following the injury.

Now less than one year after the gruesome injury, the Chicago Bears have made Miller a classy, great-gestured contract offer for the 2018 season. Chicago will pay Miller $458,000 for the season even if he never touches the field. If he is able to play, Miller will be set to earn $790,000 according to ProFootballTalk.

This is an amazing move by the football team on both a personal and public relations front. The Bears didn't have to pay Miller anything for 2018. His last contract with the Bears expired at the end of the 2017 season and he was set to be an unrestricted free agent.

Miller, not to be confused with former Seattle Seahawks tight end Zach Miller, was drafted in the 6th round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He played for Jacksonville and had a very brief stint in Tampa Bay before being signed by Chicago. Miller has over 1,600 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in his career.

