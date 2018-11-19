Chicago Bears Dominated Minnesota Vikings, Win 25-20

CHICAGO (AP) — No doubt about it now the Bears really are serious about winning the NFC North. Khalil Mack had a sack and fumble recovery, Eddie Jackson returned an interception for a touchdown and Chicago tightened its grip on the division with a 25-20 victory over the second-place Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.

Mack and Jackson led a dominant effort by the defense. And Chicago (7-3) took a big step toward its first division championship since 2010. With the win the Bears won their fourth in a row their longest streak since a six-game run in 2012. Chicago finished 10-6 that year, missed the playoffs and fired coach Lovie Smith after that season.

The Monsters of the Midway simply dominated Minnesota on Sunday taking out the defending division champions after beating three struggling teams in the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions.

Cousins was consistently under pressure and finished 30 of 46 for 262 yards. He threw two touchdowns in the final 4:51 and got intercepted two times.

The Bears and Vikings face off again on December 30 at Minnesota.

