Chew on This: TC’s Referee is More Than a Sports Bar

With TV's located on every wall (and some walls have more than one), T.C.'s Referee Sports Bar and Grill is a great place to watch your favorite sports team. They have over 100 ice cold beers to wet your whistle. Choose a seat in the bar or in the dining room. There's not a bad seat in the house for sports fans.

Since 1991, T.C.'s Referee Sports Bar and Grill at 5322 West 26th Street has been a west side staple. Yes, it's called a sports bar and grill, and they do welcome all sports fans, but what T.C.'s Referee is really known for is being a neighborhood grill where you can take the family for a fantastic meal.

T.C.'s Referee has tasty starters like cheese balls, onion rings and buffalo wings, but you'll also want to indulge in the pesto bruschetta or spinach and artichoke dip. At a sports bar? Yep. They have everything from sandwiches to prime rib.

Who would've thought you could get a completely homemade plate of chicken fried steak at a sports bar? The hand-breaded chopped steak is fried and crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. It's served with homemade mashed potatoes and country gravy.

Prime rib is served every Thursday, Friday and Saturday after 5:00 PM. Thursday night is prime rib night and a 12 ounce slab of prime rib is specially priced. Thursdays are pretty busy at T.C.'s.

The menu has something for everyone - burgers, ribs, flatbread, Mexican and even a kids' menu. T.C.'s is known for their homemade soups. They usually post their soup of the day on their Facebook page. The beer cheese soup and chicken dumpling soup are two of my favorites.

T.C.'s even has a tasty selection of pastas including cajun chicken linquine, red devil shrimp pasta and Seafood Angel with shrimp, scallops and lobster.

One very important part of your dining experience is your server. I've never had poor service at T.C.'s Referee Sports Bar and Grill.

Whether you want to cheer on your favorite sports team or take the family out for dinner, try the locally-owned T.C.'s Referee Sports Bar and Grill.

