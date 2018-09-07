Cher’s ‘Here We Go Again Tour’ Will Hit Sioux Falls in May 2019

It's been five years since Cher has been out on tour and beginning in January of next year she'll kick off her "Here We Go Again" Tour in Fort Meyers, Florida. From there she'll criss-cross the country until she lands in Sioux Falls on Thursday, May 16, 2019, for her show at the Denny Sanford Premier Center .

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 14 at 10 AM at Live Nation , the Premier Center box office, Ticketmaster or by calling 1-800-745-3000. Citi cardmembers will have access to a pre-sale event beginning on Wednesday, September 12 at 10 AM through Thursday, September 13 at 10 PM with the Citi Private Pass program .

Cher is not just a singer and actress, she is an icon and I honestly am thrilled she is coming to Sioux Falls! She has won an Oscar, a Grammy, an Emmy, three Golden Globes and a Cannes Film Festival Best Actress Award, not to mention a ton of honorary awards.

Cher has had a number one single in every decade from the 1960s to the 2010s and is the only musical artist who has that distinction. Her philanthropic work involves the support of American service people and returning disabled veterans through her Cher Foundation which supports Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund , and many other programs.

Ticket prices are wide-ranging, from $37.95, which allows you to sit inside the Premier Center to $500, for which Cher sits in your lap during a song. (Yes, I'm kidding!) So you have choices on just how much you can and want to spend.

I remember the first movie I ever saw Cher in was Silkwood, it was a small role but she was impressive and as the movie roles kept coming, she continued to amaze. Her latest is Mamma Mia 2-Here We Go Again, which is where the title for the tour comes from.

Her new album Dancing Queen ( a tribute to ABBA's music ) will be out on September 28 but is available for pre-sale now. Take my word for it, Cher sings ABBA better than they do and she will be doing some of those songs at this concert. So good luck grabbing those tickets!

