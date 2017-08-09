Rejoice! A Cheetos Restaurant Is Opening — For a Limited Time

Hip hip Cheeto!

A new pop-up Cheetos restaurant will open in New York City for three days later this month.

Called The Spotted Cheetah (naturally), the eatery will feature dishes from Food Network chef Anne Burrell and be open for business August 15-17 and customers have already begun making reservations via OpenTable .

Now, on to the most important piece of business: the menu . Cheetos-infused and inspired offerings include such mouth-watering items as Cheetos Meatballs, Flamin’ Hot and White Cheddar Mac n’ Cheetos, Spicy Cheetos Nachos and Cheetos Sweetos Crusted Cheesecake.

“Once again, our fans have inspired us with their creativity and playfulness," said Ryan Matiyow, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay. "We’ve seen their love for Cheetos exhibited through innovative dishes, desserts and beverages, which motivated us to create a restaurant that would bring a full Cheetos culinary experience to life. The Spotted Cheetah is a fun and delicious way for Cheetos to celebrate a variety of favorite flavors in an upscale and playful culinary setting that will wow our guests."

This isn't the first offbeat promotion for Cheetos, either. You may recall there is also a Cheetos museum .