There's a lot of things to love about this Black Friday ad from Best Buy in 1986. The computer featured for $999 packed a whopping 2 gigabyte hard drive. Today, the basic cell phone has 64GB.

The VCR was nicely priced at $88.

The JVC camcorder had a color viewfinder, and you could play your home movies back on the VCR.

And yes kids, we used to put "film" in a camera - and .99 cents per roll was a good deal.

