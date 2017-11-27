Check Out This Black Friday Ad From 1986! You’ll Need to Explain a Few Things to Your Kids
There's a lot of things to love about this Black Friday ad from Best Buy in 1986. The computer featured for $999 packed a whopping 2 gigabyte hard drive. Today, the basic cell phone has 64GB.
The VCR was nicely priced at $88.
The JVC camcorder had a color viewfinder, and you could play your home movies back on the VCR.
And yes kids, we used to put "film" in a camera - and .99 cents per roll was a good deal.
Also See: