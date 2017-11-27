Check Out This Black Friday Ad From 1986! You’ll Need to Explain a Few Things to Your Kids

There's a lot of things to love about this Black Friday ad from Best Buy in 1986. The computer featured for $999 packed a whopping 2 gigabyte hard drive. Today, the basic cell phone has 64GB.

The VCR was nicely priced at $88.

The JVC camcorder had a color viewfinder, and you could play your home movies back on the VCR.

And yes kids, we used to put "film" in a camera - and .99 cents per roll was a good deal.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
  • Name*

Also See:

 

Filed Under: best buy, black friday, Finance, Money, Shopping
Categories: News, Newsletter KSOO
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top