Check Out These Home Improvement Bargains at Habitat’s Restore

Home improvement enthusiasts in Sioux Falls rejoice! Habitat for Humanity's Restore has great deals on household items, while the revenue goes to build homes for families in need. Check out the new and used materials for sale.

The Habitat Restore is located on the north side of Sioux Falls at 721 E Amidon St, which is just west of North Cliff Avenue. If you're thinking only second-hand items donated by renovators are on the shelves, you'll be surprised. Suppliers and contractors have donated many brand new items, from light fixtures to carpet, tile and more.

In the last year, I've purchased a door, doorknobs, a brand new shower stall, drywall, and many light fixtures. Right now I'm eyeing wainscoting and their Amazon paint.

It's a great feeling to shop at the Habitat Restore, knowing I'm getting an awesome deal on the next step in my renovation while helping a family get a place to call home too. Hours are Monday through Friday 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Saturdays 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and are closed Sundays.

While you're there, don't forget to peek into the large warehouse area. Although you can't go in, you can often see the progress of another home being built on site, before it gets moved to its permanent location.

Habitat for Humanity welcomes volunteers in their store or construction work.

Pictures and prices were taken on October 3. Prices and selection are always changing, so this is a representation of what you could find when you shop at the Restore.