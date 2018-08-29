Check Out PAve’s New Rooftop Patio

You guys, it's finally open! The rooftop patio at Pave is open for business! I stopped by to check it out and it is gorgeous and spacious.

There is a section for smokers, there are a few tables with fire pits in the middle, there is an epic graffiti mural above the bar, the outdoor couches are comfy, and it is just really nice.

Also, there is a special drink menu for the patio. The best part about this drink menu? All the drinks are named after 90's R&B singers and musicians! There are normal one person cocktails and then there are huge sharable drinks. The special fishbowls and Moscow Mules are huge! Fishbowls are 186 oz. and the Moscow Mules are 192 oz. Whoa!

The graffiti mural art piece around the bar is pretty epic! Pictures don't really do it justice. It was done by local artist, Shaine Schroeder. He also has murals at M.B. Haskett, Bros Brasserie Americano, and Tommyjacks.

Pave is hoping to keep the patio open for special events in the winter. The floor is heated so why not?

There is an official Grand Opening on Thursday, August 30th.

PAve Rooftop Patio

