Check Out the Bears with Free Zoo Admission on July 1

Now you have no excuse to not check out the new bear exhibit at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls. The zoo is offering free admission on Sunday, July 1 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM as part of the continued celebration of the opening of the new Fortress of the Bears.

“Welcoming children and families for a free Zoo visit is just one way we can thank our generous and enthusiastic community of supporters.”President and CEO of the Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum of Natural History Elizabeth A. Whealy, said in a statement. “The Great Plains Zoo is grateful for the tremendous support we’ve received from the Sioux Falls community during our journey to build the new Fortress of the Bears exhibit.”

Along with the bears, visitors can check out Zookeeper Chats with the Amur the Tiger team at 11:30 AM. Also at 11:30 AM there's an opportunity to Feed a giraffe.

The $2.7 million Fortress of the Bears project features four Brown Bear cubs in enriched habitats. There's also new awesome viewing opportunities with interactive opportunities for the whole family, including a playground and a field research station for children. Plus there's a new training demonstration window that will give people the chance to see behavioral training that zookeepers do every day with their animals.

See Also: