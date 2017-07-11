Thirsty Traveler Checks In His One Can of Beer at Airport

This guy went to some great lengths to keep his beer. And by lengths, we mean (frequent flyer) miles.

An Australian man who caught a flight from Melbourne to Perth has become something of a cult hero after he checked in one single can of beer as his luggage last weekend.

The mystery man, known only as Dean, checked in a can of Emu Export beer. We've never had it, but we salute his effort because we know men will do anything to keep their beer .

And, of course, we're also loving this video because it's got Starship's '80s classic "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now." That just adds to the fun.

"It honestly just seemed like a good laugh, an idea a mate and I cooked — pretty much a meme in real life for all the export drinkers out there," Dean told Mashable.The suds made the entire trip safe and sound. "A shoutout to the Perth baggage handlers -- they sent the can out way before any of the other luggage," Dean said.

This seems like the kind of idea you'd come up with after downing a few Emu Exports, but Dean managed to give all the credit to one of his pals. "My mate works at the airport and we hatched the plan as a laugh -- I half didn't expect it to come out the other end," he told the Daily Mail .