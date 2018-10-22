Chase Elliott Wins Again in NASCAR at Kansas Speedway

It took nearly 100 races for Chase Elliott, the son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, to get his first win in the Monster Energy Cup Series. But after he did it, he's been steadily racking up more victories.

The most recent and third win for the young Elliott, came Sunday (10/21) in the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. The event was the Round of 12 elimination race in the series playoffs. Now the field is set for the Round of 8. See who's in and who's out.

The victory was Elliott’s second in three weeks for the driver of the number 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. This time he inherited the lead when Brad Keselowski made a pit stop after Kevin Harvick was penalized for speeding on pit road.

Elliott was given the lead spot and then stayed out front to the end holding off a hard charge by second place finisher Kyle Busch. Busch was gaining ground running on the high side while Elliott stayed down slightly on the track.

Kyle Larson, who desperately needed a win to advance to the Round of 8, came in third. Erik Jones was fourth and Martin Truex, Jr. fifth. See where your driver finished.