Charles Barkley has a Hilarious Answer on Family Fued

Most all of you reading this have at one time watched a episode of Family Fued.

Now the hosts have changed over the years, but the hilarious answers seem to stand the test of time.

That is exactly what we got when the crew from "Inside the NBA" took on the crew from MLB Network.

When asked "if a man's zipper breaks at church, what might he use to cover it up?", Charles Barkley gave a knee slapping answer.

Not only was Barkley's response hilarious, the reactions from Ernie Johnson, Shaq and others is flat out priceless.

You can watch Celebrity Family Feud all summer long, Sunday's on ABC at 7pm CT.

