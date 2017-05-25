Changes In 2017 Miss South Dakota Pageant

The 2017 Miss South Dakota Pageant is being held at the Mueller Civic Center in Hot Springs . The pageant dates are June 15 - 17, 2017.

All tickets are reserved seating and you can only get tickets at the Miss South Dakota website.

This year they have added something new to the Miss South Dakota Pageant. According to officials you can take part in these new events each night after the pageant.

Thursday, June 15: Open Mic Night - Bourbon County on N. River Street. A $10 donation is recommended at the door but not required, and no reservation is required. Contestants will not be present at this event, but there will be karaoke!

Friday, June 16: Miss South Dakota Dinner at Red Rock Resort on N. River Street. Tickets are $40 and reservations are required by June 1. The meal will include either Pineapple Teriyaki Chicken or Shaved Roast Beef and sides. Pageant contestants will be present, and there will be a short program with music.

Saturday, June 17: Miss South Dakota Celebration and Awards in the Mueller Center Auditorium following the pageant. Tickets are $25 and reservations are required by June 1. There will be a nacho bar, dessert bar and cash bar. Contestants and the new Miss SD will be recognized during the awards ceremony.

Pictured in above photo:

Back Row: Miranda Mack, Miss SDSU, Redfield; Isabel MacLachlan, Miss Rapid City, Rapid City; Madeline Gould, Miss Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls; Amber Hulse, Miss Central State’s Fair, Hot Springs; Heather Egbert, Miss Dakota Plains, Vermillion

Middle row: Alexandria Schoenberner, Miss Once Upon A Festival, Spearfish; Rachel Evangelisto, Miss Siouxland, Rapid City; Isabella Garcia, Miss Rolling Plains, Sioux Falls; Kaitlin O’Neill, Miss Wheel Jam, Aberdeen; Annie Woodmansey, Miss Sully County Fair, Pierre

Front row: Carrie Wintle, Miss Rushmore, Iroquois; Rachel Black, Miss Oahe Days, Rutland; Carly Goodhart, Miss State Fair, Sisseton; Marley Hanson, Miss USD, Vermillion; Evy Johnson, Miss Missouri Valley, Firesteel

Not pictured: Cayla Daley, Miss Hot Springs, Rapid City

