Chamberlain Man Sentenced for Attacking Teen While Drunk

aijohn784/Thinkstock

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. (AP) — A Chamberlain man who slammed a 13-year-old boy's head against a table multiple times while drunk has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Forty-three-year-old David Bies was accused of assaulting the boy on July 8 after being kicked out of a bar. The boy was eating at the time.

The Daily Republic reports Bies initially was charged with simple assault and felony child abuse. He recently pleaded guilty to simple assault. He was sentenced to the day in jail he had already served, given a six-month suspended sentence and fined $400.

