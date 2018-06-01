If you haven't explored Downtown Sioux Falls recently, you're missing out on some of the best food and atmosphere in the state.

In downtown Sioux Falls you'll find local breweries, homemade ice cream, arts and entertainment, the SculptureWalk, fancy restaurants, and even hole-in-the-wall eateries. But, did you know Downtown Sioux Falls is home to one of the Top 21 bakeries in America?

Photo courtesy of CH Patisserie

According to the website Thrillist, not only can you find mouth-watering bakeries in San Francisco, Charleston, South Carolina and Honolulu, there is one nestled in between historic buildings in downtown Sioux Falls on Phillips Avenue. CH Patisserie opened in downtown Sioux Falls in 2013. It's owned by Chris Hammer, the winner of Season 2 of Bravo's Top Chef: Just Desserts.

Photo courtesy of CH Patisserie

Here's why CH Patisserie was selected as one of the Top 21 Bakeries in America according to Thrillist:

Inside are desserts that are up there with what you'll find in cities that don't require two connecting flights, like the petit gateau carrot cake with cream cheese, vanilla bean, and caramel glaze.

The patisserie is known for their French macarons. I recommend the chocolate croissant.

Photo courtesy of CH Patisserie

CH Patisserie is open seven days a week:

Monday - Thursday from 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM, Friday and Saturday from 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM and Sunday from 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM.

Photo courtesy of CH Patisserie

CH Patisserie is located at 309 S. Phillips Avenue.

See Also: