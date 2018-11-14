Central Sioux Falls Fire Is Possibly Case of Arson

On Tuesday afternoon smoke and flames came from the upper level a vacant residence in central Sioux Falls. As investigators comb through the aftermath, it is possible that someone deliberately set the fire.

It’s not known how much damage was done to the home located near 7th Street and Spring Avenue, but Sioux Falls Fire Rescue arrived shortly before 3:00 PM to douse the flames. Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says fire inspectors will commonly ask for reports from police so that when the facts lead toward a possible criminal act, that first step is already taken.

“The inspectors have a pretty good sense if something is suspicious in nature. If there are questions they'll just have the officer make a report so that it's already made and the inspectors can work on it later."

The fire was extinguished in less than ten minutes. At this time police don’t have any suspects in the case.