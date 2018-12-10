Centers for Disease Control Warns against Eating Raw Cookie Dough

It's that time of the year again - time for your annual warning about eating raw cookie dough while making Christmas cookies. Let me rephrase that - the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) thinks we need to hear it again.

When you make those holiday cookies over the next couple of weeks, please don't eat the dough. Again, I'm not trying to be a Scrooge or anything, but according to the CDC, there really are potential health concerns.

Scientists with the organization say raw eggs can carry salmonella, and raw flour isn't pasteurized. So when you sneak little bites from the bowl instead of waiting for the cookies to bake, you run the risk of those germs ruining your holidays.

One more thing to keep in mind, there was a big Gold Medal flour recall a few years ago and a Duncan Hines cake mix recall more recently. So make sure you aren't using those before you even start - again, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Source: Centers for Disease Control