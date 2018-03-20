If you're a baby boomer, you probably have more than a passing knowledge of the Vietnam War. In our home during the late 60s and early 70s, the war was on our TV every night while we ate supper. This strange juxtaposition of cultural touchstones, (family dinner and a war) was something I'm sure a lot of families were familiar with.

Believe it or not the 50th Anniversary commemoration of the Vietnam War is going on through Veteran's Day of 2025. Here in Sioux Falls our Vietnam vets will be honored and can receive a commemorative lapel pin at a veterans town hall and community meeting. This event is coming up on Thursday, March 22, at 5 PM in the Veteran's Administration (VA) Medical Center auditorium (2501 W. 22nd Street).

The first part of the town hall meeting will be about informing everyone about what is going on at the VA, then the audience will be encouraged to ask questions and discuss topics of interest.

Prior to the town hall there will be a Veteran's Benefit Fair from 4 to 5 PM. Veteran's who aren't enrolled for VA care are strongly encouraged to start the conversation with available VA staff during this event.

Additionally the Women Veteran Athletes exhibit will be on display throughout the evening and everyone can learn about women's contributions to their country in the armed services.

For more information about this event call 605-333-6889.

