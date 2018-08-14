Back-to-school time is almost here! For a lot of children, this period of time signifies the excitement of a new school year, getting to see friends again, learning new and exciting things, maybe even getting some new clothes. But for some children and their families, this time of year can be very stressful.

Finances can be stretched to the limit by a long list of school supplies, added to existing obligations like, rent, electricity, groceries, car payments, etc. Sometimes necessities, like new socks and underwear, get left behind. That is where the Celebrating Families Free Back-to-School Fair comes in!

It is going on this Saturday, August 18, from 9 AM to 1 PM at St. Joseph Cathedral Elementary School at the corner of West 4th street and North Duluth Avenue ( 601 W. 4th Street ). A free lunch of hot dogs, chips and pop will be provided. Children must be accompanied by a parent. This wonderful event is sponsored by Prairie View Prevention Services.

Last year they gave over 1,000 children new socks and underwear and anticipate doing the same this year. They don't want to have to turn anyone away, so please donate if you can. There are collection boxes at all Lewis and Shopko stores here in Sioux Falls.

You can also drop off new socks and underwear, ( girls and boys sizes 4T through kids 14-16 ) as well as cash donations ( tax deductible ) at Prairie View Prevention Services at 822 E. 41st Street.

For more information see Helpline Center , Celebrating Families Facebook page , or call 605-331-5724.

