Celebrate Grandparent’s Day

National Grandparent's Day is September 9! Make sure you call your grandma or send your grandpa a card!

If you are in Sioux Falls, Dow Rummel is going big for Grandparent's Day! Their 4th Annual Grandparent's Day Festival will be Sunday, September 9 from 1 to 4 PM. Dow Rummel Village is located at 1321 West Dow Rummel Street in Sioux Falls.

There will be a variety of activities including live music from Phil Baker and John Mogen. There will also be face painting, inflatables, a photo booth, carnival games, door prizes, and a coloring contest.

There will also be 'Sioux Falls Celebrity' appearances. I wonder who that could be? (*wink wink* I might be there.)

There will also be tours of Dow Rummel's new facilities throughout the event.

The Zoomobile will be there at 2:30 and the Dancing Divas will perform at 3:30

I almost forgot the best part! The food! There will be free root beer floats, hot dogs, chips, and popcorn!

The public of all ages are welcome! So bring your Grandparents and have a good time!

