Celebrate All Things Bacon at the 2017 Baconfest!
The Nickel Spot and the Sioux Falls Roller Dollz will be hosting the 8th annual Baconfest 2017 on Saturday, September 9, 2017 from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM.
If you love bacon, this event is for you! They will be having a bacon recipe Contest, a bacon eating Contest, a oink contest (for those who can sound like a pig) and a bacon costume contest.
There will also be a Bean Bag Tournament as well as a Bloody Mary Bar. Prizes will include not only an award but also a variety of prize items donated by local businesses! This event is for all ages. For more information, go to RollerDollz.com.
See Also: