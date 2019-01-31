CBS Employee Fired in Pittsburgh for Calling Tom Brady a Cheater

The PC world we live in has struck again as a CBS employee in Pittsburgh has been fired over a graphic calling Tom Brady a "known cheater".

During a broadcast on Monday, the individual added their own bio for the greatest quarterback of all time.

Full disclosure, I am a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan but I have as much respect for Tom Brady as anyone but firing someone for throwing shade at a guy who was suspended for "Deflategate" doesn't seem fair.

Tom Brady and the Patriots will go for their sixth Super Bowl title with Brady at the helm in Super Bowl LIII against the LA Rams ironically on CBS this Sunday.