Cause for Caution as Garth Brooks Sells out in Sioux Falls

This past week Garth Brooks showed he still has star power by selling out six shows with plans for a seventh. Those who are still hoping to see a show can be easy prey for scammers.

Within 29 minutes thousands of tickets were purchased for a series of concert dates featuring the entertainment icon at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. Jessie Schmidt of the Better Business Bureau says there are thousands of bogus ticket incidents every year.

“I think the most common example is someone is selling their tickets on Craigslist. They had some mishap and can’t make it, so they’re looking to sell their tickets. This may be legitimate. You need to use a huge amount of caution when buying anything like on Craigslist.”

As the event draws closer and an opportunity to attend arrives out of the blue, Schmidt offers some ways to protect yourself.

“My advice would be do business with people you know, buy local and if at all possible pay with a credit card or PayPal. That way you have some recourse if the tickets don’t turn out to be as promised. It’s hard to really know that you have real tickets until you are there. Scammers could have printed that ticket 400 times and sold that ticket 400 times.”

Secondary market tickets may be available, but Schmidt says to work with brokers who will guarantee the legitimacy of those passes.

Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood will perform the concerts over two consecutive weekends in September.