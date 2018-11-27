The Winter Games hit Sioux Falls this weekend at the Sanford Fieldhouse. it's a chance to see some great boys soccer and help out Feeding South Dakota at the same time. Food bins will be placed throughout the Fieldhouse from Friday to Sunday (November 30 - December 2)

Feeding South Dakota is a hunger relief organization and is fighting daily to eliminate hunger in this state. In any given week, Feeding South Dakota assists in providing temporary food assistance to approximately 21,000 hungry individuals and families in our state.

We encourage anyone attending - as a player, a coach, a ref, or spectator - to contribute by bringing a non-perishable food item. Items in need right now include cereal, canned vegetables, soup, and pasta.

As for the games, get ready for indoor, high-energy games in an electric atmosphere all within an extremely competitive tournament. Teams from Sioux Falls, Sioux City, Bismarck, North Dakota, Yankton, Tea, and Brookings will compete for the Winter Games trophy.

The girls Winter Games is in February.

Good luck to all teams and let's help Feeding South Dakota this weekend!