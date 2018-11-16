Cat Adoption Event Going on Now at Sioux Falls Humane Society

Hey, if you've ever considered adding a feline friend to your family, now is the purrfect time.

The Sioux Falls Humane Society is in the process of hosting its "Give-N-Get" adoption event now through Wednesday, (November 21).

KSFY TV is reporting that people are able to adopt cuddly kittens and full grown cats between 11:00 AM and 5:30 PM each day.

According to KSFY , the Humane Society requests that pre-screenings be done at the kennels to give people the chance to meet these little sweeties. The pre-screenings also help the Humane Society crew ensure the cats are going to go to good, loving, homes.

Check this out, during the adoption event all fixed cats are available for a free-will monetary donation.

The gift of a cat this Christmas might just be the purrfect present for the pawlidays.

If you're interested in possibly adopting a pet during the "Give-N-Get" event, the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society is located at 3720 East Benson Road.

Source: KSFY TV