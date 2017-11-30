Case Keenum Named NFC Offensive Player of the Month

His head coach might not give him the full 100% commitment in regards to his starting status each week, but Case Keenum continues to play well and has been noticed by the league office.

Keenum has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for November, 2017 . He helped lead the Vikings to a 3-0 record in November, extending the team's record to 9-2 entering the final games of the season. Keenum has thrown for 2,476 yards this season and 14 touchdowns to just five interceptions.

Head coach Mike Zimmer continues to say that Keenum's status as the starting quarterback is week-to-week .

Minnesota continues the season on the road this Sunday against Atlanta.