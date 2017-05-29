Two parked cars and a building were targets of late night gunshots near downtown Sioux Falls on Sunday night.

KDLT News is reporting the incident took place in the vicinity of 11th and Summit Avenue around 10:15 PM on Sunday (May 28).

According to KDLT authorities were dispatched to the area after residents reported hearing gunshots. Once officers arrived, they discovered a number of shell casings, along with two parked cars and a building that appeared to have been riddled with bullets.

The Sioux Falls Police Department Crime Lab processed the scene.

Authorities say no one was injured during the Sunday night shooting, and there is no suspect information at this time.

An on-going investigation into the incident continues. More details as they become available.

Source: KDLT TV

