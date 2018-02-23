Kansas will help Sioux Falls ring in spring with a concert at the Washington Pavilion on May 4, 2018. Known for their hits “Carry On Wayward Son “and “Dust in the Wind," the band - a staple to classic rock - will roll through their catalog of hits.

Before going platinum with a couple of albums, the band consisted of four musicians who got together in 1969 in their hometown of Topeka, Kansas. They called themselves The Reasons. The name change to Kansas came around a few years later and 1974 they began to gain some traction in the music business.

Their breakout year was 1976 when they produced a hit called Carry on Wayward Son. Along with Dust in the Wind, they were topping the charts and the album Leftoverture was eventually certified five times platinum in 2001. Now the band is back on the road and has just completed the 40th anniversary tour of the release of the Leftoverture tour.

The Washington Pavilion's acoustics will make this a show to remember.

*Pre-Sale: Tuesday, February 27 @ 10a - March 1 @ 10p CST

*Donor Pre-Sale: Wednesday, February 28 @ 10a - March 1 @ 10pm CST

*Promoter Pre-Sale: Thursday, March 1 10a - 10p CST

*Public On-Sale: Friday, March 2 @ 10a CST