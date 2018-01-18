Any parent or guardian can tell you that some of the most trying years when raising kids are the "tween" years. That span of time between childhood and the teen years, when your formerly respectful, outgoing, confident child is sometimes unrecognizable.

Peer pressure, changing hormones, their growing independence, and other factors, can also test the strength of your family unit. But there is help. The Strengthening Families Program 10-14, ( SFP 10-14 ) is being held at Carroll Institute, 310 S. 1st Avenue in Sioux Falls beginning on February 8 through March 22nd.

This 7 week program is for any and all families ( two parents, single parents, grandparents, divorced parents ) trying to navigate those stormy middle school years. You'll learn how to still show love while setting limits. Your kids will learn how to deal with peer pressure that can lead to risky behavior and build skills they'll use throughout their lives. And you'll all have fun.

The program cost is only $35 and includes a meal before each session. For more information or to sign up, contact Barbra DeVos at 605-336-2556.

