Car Slams into Sioux Falls Garage, Police Search for Driver

Hello Prudential. This is definitely not how you want to begin your Tuesday morning.

Imagine being sound asleep, then hearing a loud thud, only to wake up and realize that some knothead just drove their car into your garage! That's what happened early this morning to one Sioux Falls resident.

KSFY TV is reporting that Sioux Falls police are trying to locate the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a detached garage on the 700 block of North Wayland Avenue early Tuesday morning (July 31).

KSFY reports that authorities are unclear at this time if the driver was injured as a result of the accident. Once police arrived on the scene, all they found was an unoccupied vehicle and a garage unit that had received a fair amount of damage.

According to KSFY , Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was called to the accident to test the structural integrity of the home's garage after it had been hit.

The investigation is ongoing. Police hope to have further information soon.

Source : KSFY TV

