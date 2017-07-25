Car Hits Sioux Falls Apartment Complex Sunday Night

In the fight between car and apartment building, score one for the apartment complex.

Authorities have ruled out drugs and alcohol as the reason a car collided with an apartment building on Sunday night near 41st Street and Western Avenue in Sioux Falls.

KDLT News is reporting the accident took place around 11:00 PM on Sunday (July 23).

A 41-year-old Sioux Falls man was driving his car north on West Avenue when he failed to negotiate a left hand turn properly onto 44th Street, resulting in his vehicle colliding with the apartment complex.

According to the KDLT News report, damage from the accident is believed to be in the neighborhood of $15,000.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries. He was also fined for an improper left turn, and having no insurance at the time of the accident.

Source: KDLT TV

